NSX Limited Announces Cessation of Employee Securities

May 26, 2024 — 10:48 pm EDT

NSX Limited (AU:NSX) has released an update.

NSX Limited has announced the cessation of 57,432 employee performance rights securities due to unmet conditions as of May 22, 2024. This termination of securities, detailed in a new announcement made on May 27, 2024, signifies a change in the company’s issued capital structure.

