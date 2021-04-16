NSW gaming regulator reaches agreement to limit Packer's influence on Crown Resorts

April 16 (Reuters) - Crown Resorts CWN.AX said on Friday the New South Wales Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority had reached an agreement with majority shareholder Consolidated Press Holdings (CPH) to limit influence of CPH and James Packer on the company.

As part of the agreement, CPH will not enter into any information sharing arrangements with Crown.

