NSTG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of NanoString Technologies Inc (Symbol: NSTG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $56.75, changing hands as low as $53.32 per share. NanoString Technologies Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NSTG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NSTG's low point in its 52 week range is $27.46 per share, with $86.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.98.

