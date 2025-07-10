NSSC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: NSSC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $31.29, changing hands as high as $31.74 per share. NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NSSC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NSSC's low point in its 52 week range is $19 per share, with $58.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.66.

