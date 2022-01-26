NSRGY Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Nestle S A (Symbol: NSRGY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $126.89, changing hands as low as $126.79 per share. Nestle S A shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NSRGY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NSRGY's low point in its 52 week range is $104.50 per share, with $141.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $127.13.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.