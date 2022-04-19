NSRGY Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Nestle S A (Symbol: NSRGY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $128.55, changing hands as low as $128.07 per share. Nestle S A shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NSRGY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NSRGY's low point in its 52 week range is $115.75 per share, with $141.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $128.06.

