NSRGF Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Nestle S A (Symbol: NSRGF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $112.09, changing hands as low as $111.24 per share. Nestle S A shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NSRGF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NSRGF's low point in its 52 week range is $84.20 per share, with $124.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $111.90.

