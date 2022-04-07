NSRGF Ex-Dividend Reminder - 4/11/22

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/11/22, Nestle S A (Symbol: NSRGF) will trade ex-dividend, for its annual dividend of $2.80, payable on 4/13/22. As a percentage of NSRGF's recent stock price of $130.22, this dividend works out to approximately 2.15%, so look for shares of Nestle S A to trade 2.15% lower — all else being equal — when NSRGF shares open for trading on 4/11/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NSRGF is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.15% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NSRGF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NSRGF's low point in its 52 week range is $113.75 per share, with $143.918 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $131.52.

In Thursday trading, Nestle S A shares are currently off about 2.5% on the day.

