NSRGF Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Nestle S A (Symbol: NSRGF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $106.75, changing hands as low as $105.95 per share. Nestle S A shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NSRGF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NSRGF's low point in its 52 week range is $84.20 per share, with $114.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $105.95.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.