NSRGF Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Nestle S A (Symbol: NSRGF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $106.21, changing hands as high as $109.86 per share. Nestle S A shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NSRGF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NSRGF's low point in its 52 week range is $90.08 per share, with $114.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $107.55.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.