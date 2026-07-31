Is NSP Stock Worth Buying After Its Strong Six-Month Rally in 2026?

Insperity, Inc. NSP has rebounded sharply in 2026, but the recovery has not removed the debate around the stock. Better quarterly profitability, a high dividend yield and favorable growth scores support the bull case.

The offset is just as clear. Valuation has expanded, leverage remains elevated and cash-flow performance is still weak, making fresh upside harder to justify after the rally.

NSP's Rally Has Changed the Risk-Reward

NSP shares have gained 30.9% in the past six months and 28.8% over the trailing 12 months. That move has repaired much of the prior damage and pushed the stock closer to its 52-week high of $57.22.

The stronger price raises the burden of proof. Insperity is still rebuilding margins while average paid worksite employees declined 1% year over year in the second quarter to 305,764. In the broader employer-services space, Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP and Paychex, Inc. PAYX remain relevant comparisons because both offer payroll, human resources outsourcing and professional employer organization services.

Insperity's Valuation Looks Stretched

NSP trades at a trailing enterprise value-to-EBITDA ratio of 49.04, well above the sub-industry’s 8.61 and its own five-year median of 15.36. That gap signals that the recent rally has already priced in a large portion of the recovery narrative.

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The $57 price target also leaves limited room from the reported share price of $54.03. For investors considering a new position, valuation is now one of the clearest constraints.

NSP's Earnings Recovery Offers Support

Insperity reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of 34 cents per share, up 31% year over year and 3% above expectations. Adjusted EBITDA increased 13% to $36 million, helped by pricing actions, benefit-plan changes and expense control.

Management now expects 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.88 to $2.43 per share, implying a sharp year-over-year recovery. The range is wide, however, and the full-year worksite-employee outlook still calls for a 1.6% to 1% decline.

Insperity's Income Appeal Adds a Cushion

The stock offers an annualized dividend of $2.40 per share, translating into a 4.4% yield. That income stream gives investors some cushion while the operating recovery unfolds.

Insperity also has a history of repurchases, but buyback spending has moderated. The company repurchased about 172,000 shares for $4 million in the first six months of 2026, while dividends totaled $46 million, underscoring that capital returns must be balanced against liquidity, borrowing and reinvestment needs.

NSP's Balance Sheet Tempers Upside

Leverage remains a central risk. NSP carries a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-capital ratio of 87.29%, while borrowings under its credit facility stood at $420 million at the end of the second quarter.

Liquidity is not the main concern. Current assets of $1.77 billion exceeded current liabilities of $1.59 billion, and adjusted cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities increased to $95 million from $36 million sequentially. Still, net cash used in operating activities was $19 million in the first six months of 2026, keeping cash-flow quality in focus.

NSP's Scores Point to a Selective Setup

The bottom line is that NSP looks more suitable for patient investors seeking income and a recovery story than for those demanding clean valuation support. The rally has improved sentiment, but it has also reduced the margin of safety.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Its VGM Score of A and Growth Score of A point to favorable combined and growth characteristics, while the Value Score of B is constructive. The Momentum Score of D is the outlier and supports a wait-and-see approach rather than an aggressive buying stance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.