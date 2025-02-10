$NSP stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NSP stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $22,638,098 of trading volume.

$NSP Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $NSP:

$NSP insiders have traded $NSP stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NSP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL J SARVADI (Chairman of the Board & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 47,545 shares for an estimated $4,047,091.

$NSP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 137 institutional investors add shares of $NSP stock to their portfolio, and 166 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

