$NSP stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NSP stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $22,638,098 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $NSP:
$NSP Insider Trading Activity
$NSP insiders have traded $NSP stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NSP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PAUL J SARVADI (Chairman of the Board & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 47,545 shares for an estimated $4,047,091.
$NSP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 137 institutional investors add shares of $NSP stock to their portfolio, and 166 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RIVER ROAD ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 612,991 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,512,932
- FMR LLC removed 361,510 shares (-99.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $31,812,880
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 215,206 shares (+32.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $18,938,128
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 204,616 shares (+41.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $18,006,208
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 143,709 shares (-65.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $12,646,392
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 140,629 shares (-3.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $12,375,352
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 138,837 shares (+16.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $12,217,656
