NSP Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Insperity Inc (Symbol: NSP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $105.66, changing hands as low as $91.51 per share. Insperity Inc shares are currently trading down about 14.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NSP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NSP's low point in its 52 week range is $75.24 per share, with $129.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $92.47.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.