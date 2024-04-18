NSP Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Insperity Inc (Symbol: NSP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $106.34, changing hands as high as $107.39 per share. Insperity Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NSP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NSP's low point in its 52 week range is $90.80 per share, with $131.085 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $107.54.

