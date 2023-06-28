NSP Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Insperity Inc (Symbol: NSP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $115.47, changing hands as low as $114.73 per share. Insperity Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NSP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NSP's low point in its 52 week range is $95.68 per share, with $131.085 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $114.87.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.