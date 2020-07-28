NSP Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Insperity Inc (Symbol: NSP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $68.00, changing hands as high as $68.80 per share. Insperity Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NSP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NSP's low point in its 52 week range is $22.59 per share, with $129 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $67.24.

