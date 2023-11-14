NSP Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Insperity Inc (Symbol: NSP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $111.50, changing hands as high as $111.73 per share. Insperity Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NSP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NSP's low point in its 52 week range is $93.56 per share, with $131.085 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $111.17.
