NSK (TYO:6471) Price Target Increased by 6.42% to 957.67

The average one-year price target for NSK (TYO:6471) has been revised to 957.67 / share. This is an increase of 6.42% from the prior estimate of 899.87 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 727.20 to a high of 1,102.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.38% from the latest reported closing price of 917.50 / share.

NSK Maintains 3.27% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.27%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.80. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 99 funds or institutions reporting positions in NSK. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6471 is 0.08%, an increase of 4.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.76% to 33,750K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,878K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,384K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,364K shares, representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6471 by 1.11% over the last quarter.

PINZX - Overseas Fund (f holds 2,852K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,367K shares, representing an increase of 17.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6471 by 17.09% over the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 1,976K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,328K shares, representing a decrease of 169.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6471 by 65.33% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,976K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,940K shares, representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6471 by 0.15% over the last quarter.

