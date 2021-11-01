NSIT Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Insight Enterprises Inc. (Symbol: NSIT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $95.21, changing hands as high as $96.72 per share. Insight Enterprises Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NSIT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NSIT's low point in its 52 week range is $53.71 per share, with $107.265 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $96.92.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.