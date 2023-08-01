NSI (AMS:NSI) Price Target Decreased by 5.60% to 24.07

The average one-year price target for NSI (AMS:NSI) has been revised to 24.07 / share. This is an decrease of 5.60% from the prior estimate of 25.50 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 21.21 to a high of 28.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.90% from the latest reported closing price of 19.12 / share.

NSI Maintains 9.78% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 9.78%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.13%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in NSI. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NSI is 0.11%, an increase of 1.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.23% to 1,689K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 259K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 281K shares, representing a decrease of 8.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSI by 15.58% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 237K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 138K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 139K shares, representing a decrease of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSI by 7.03% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 130K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NRIAX - Nuveen Real Asset Income Fund holds 106K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 68K shares, representing an increase of 35.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSI by 57.04% over the last quarter.

