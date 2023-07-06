NSD (TYO:9759) Price Target Increased by 23.08% to 3,264.00

The average one-year price target for NSD (TYO:9759) has been revised to 3,264.00 / share. This is an increase of 23.08% from the prior estimate of 2,652.00 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3,232.00 to a high of 3,360.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.66% from the latest reported closing price of 2,822.00 / share.

NSD Maintains 2.41% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.41%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.12%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in NSD. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9759 is 0.19%, an increase of 0.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.68% to 12,990K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund Class R6 holds 2,348K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,063K shares, representing an increase of 12.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9759 by 20.23% over the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 1,374K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,339K shares, representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9759 by 2.19% over the last quarter.

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 1,198K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 928K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 929K shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9759 by 2.40% over the last quarter.

RYIPX - Royce International Premier Fund Service Class holds 607K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 623K shares, representing a decrease of 2.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9759 by 4.63% over the last quarter.

