$NSC stock is up 5% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NSC stock has now risen 5% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $104,649,124 of trading volume.

$NSC Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $NSC:

$NSC insiders have traded $NSC stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NSC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GILBERT H LAMPHERE purchased 607 shares for an estimated $157,735

RICHARD H ANDERSON has made 2 purchases buying 400 shares for an estimated $99,459 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SAMEH FAHMY purchased 350 shares for an estimated $87,279

MARK R GEORGE (President & CEO) purchased 200 shares for an estimated $49,967

WILLIAM JR. CLYBURN purchased 201 shares for an estimated $49,930

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NSC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 639 institutional investors add shares of $NSC stock to their portfolio, and 724 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$NSC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NSC stock 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NSC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 6 times. They made 6 purchases worth up to $90,000 on 05/05, 04/04, 02/12, 01/21, 12/24 and 0 sales.

on 05/05, 04/04, 02/12, 01/21, 12/24 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/31 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 04/11, 02/24.

on 03/31 and 2 sales worth up to on 04/11, 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$NSC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NSC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NSC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NSC forecast page.

$NSC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NSC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $NSC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $265.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Fadi Chamoun from BMO Capital set a target price of $255.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 An analyst from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $293.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Bascome Majors from Susquehanna set a target price of $265.0 on 01/08/2025

You can track data on $NSC on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.