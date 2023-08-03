NSC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $227.99, changing hands as low as $227.41 per share. Norfolk Southern Corp shares are currently trading down about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NSC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NSC's low point in its 52 week range is $196.33 per share, with $264.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $227.65. The NSC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.