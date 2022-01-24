NSC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $271.70, changing hands as low as $269.44 per share. Norfolk Southern Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NSC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NSC's low point in its 52 week range is $230.15 per share, with $299.195 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $271.16. The NSC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

