NSC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $179.93, changing hands as high as $181.30 per share. Norfolk Southern Corp shares are currently trading up about 5.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NSC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NSC's low point in its 52 week range is $112.62 per share, with $219.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $180.67. The NSC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

