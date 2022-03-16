NSC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $269.71, changing hands as high as $273.33 per share. Norfolk Southern Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NSC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NSC's low point in its 52 week range is $238.62 per share, with $299.195 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $271.64. The NSC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

