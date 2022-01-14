NSAV Stock: 11 Things to Know About the Net Saving Link’s Metaverse Network Deal

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Net Saving Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV) stock is rising higher on Friday after the company announced a new deal with Metaverse Network.

Source: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Let’s take a look at that news below to see what it means for holders of NSAV stock.

Net Saving Link has agreed to acquire a 10% stake in Metaverse Network.

Both companies are part of the crypto sector with blockchain at their cores.

In the case of Metaverse Network, it operates the BQEX Exchange.

This crypto exchange currently has some 4 million registered users.

Net Saving Link says this investment furthers its presence in the $500 million Metaverse market.

It also points out that Metaverse Network is looking to go public soon.

The company intends to list on the New York Stock Exchange sometime in the first quarter of 2022.

sometime in the first quarter of 2022. When that happens, it’s possible that NSAV will see its investment in Metaverse Network stock increase in value.

The two companies also reached an NFT agreement earlier this week.

This has them collaborating to launch a pioneer NFT with NSAV getting between 5% to 7.5% of the tokens.

More news on that deal is set to come out in the near future.

W. Y. Cheung, CEO of Metaverse Network, said the following about the deal boosting NSAV stock higher today!

‘We are thrilled to work with NSAV management. They are very blockchain savvy and their vision has always enlightened me. We are very impressed with the advanced technical ability of the NSAV team.”

NSAV stock is up 7.7% as of Friday morning.

Investors looking for more crypto and stock stories will want to keep reading!

We’ve got all the most recent market coverage that traders need to know about for Friday. That includes the latest on Shiba Inu (CCC:SHIB-USD), Block (NYSE:SQ) getting into crypto mining, and a Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) short squeeze. You can get all of these details from the following links!

More Friday Stock & Crypto News

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.

Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed

The post NSAV Stock: 11 Things to Know About the Net Saving Link’s Metaverse Network Deal appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.