NSANF Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Nissan Motors (Symbol: NSANF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $5.16, changing hands as low as $5.08 per share. Nissan Motors shares are currently trading down about 6.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NSANF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NSANF's low point in its 52 week range is $4.65 per share, with $6.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.08.

