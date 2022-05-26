NS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of NuStar Energy LP (Symbol: NS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.73, changing hands as high as $15.89 per share. NuStar Energy LP shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NS's low point in its 52 week range is $12.87 per share, with $20.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.78.

