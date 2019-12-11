NS Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of NuStar Energy LP (Symbol: NS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.61, changing hands as low as $27.54 per share. NuStar Energy LP shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NS's low point in its 52 week range is $19.81 per share, with $30.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.64.

