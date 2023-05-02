NS Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of NuStar Energy LP (Symbol: NS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.70, changing hands as low as $15.63 per share. NuStar Energy LP shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NS's low point in its 52 week range is $12.80 per share, with $17.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.67.

