$NRXS Earnings Results: $NRXS Reports Quarterly Earnings

$NRXS ($NRXS) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported earnings of -$0.21 per share, missing estimates of $0.04 by $0.25. The company also reported revenue of $760,000, missing estimates of $3,691,380 by $-2,931,380.
$NRXS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $NRXS stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PARSONS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/RI added 103,726 shares (+797.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $243,756
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 47,094 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $110,670
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ removed 10,000 shares (-6.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,500
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,100 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,935
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,146 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,693
- TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC) added 414 shares (+21.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $972
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 2 shares (+7.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4
