NRx Subsidiary HOPE Begins Patient Treatment Using AI-Guided TMS Systems

(RTTNews) - NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced that its subsidiary HOPE Therapeutics, Inc. has initiated treatment of patients with major depressive disorder using FDA-cleared Zeta TMS Navigation Systems at its clinics in West Palm Beach and Sarasota, Florida, marking the transition from research deployment to active patient care.

The Zeta Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Navigation System uses proprietary RealTrack technology to provide real-time, marker less image guidance during TMS procedures.

The system employs artificial intelligence and computer vision to register patient MRI or CT images in less than two minutes and continuously track the position of the TMS coil relative to the targeted brain region with sub-millimetric accuracy.

The company said the milestone marks a transition from system deployment to active patient care and expands HOPE's broader interventional psychiatry platform, which includes ketamine and Spravato delivery, TMS, Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, and other neuroplastic therapies for patients with major depressive disorder and other neurological conditions.

In addition, NRx plans to utilize the platform in its planned SPARC-TMS trial evaluating NRX-101, a combination of oral D-cycloserine and lurasidone, in patients with depression and suicidality across civilian and military treatment facilities.

NRXP closed Thursday's trade at $3.56, down 0.28%. In the after-hours, shares are trading up 0.56% to $3.58.

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