NRx signs non-binding LOI to acquire Interventional Psychiatry Clinics

HOPE Therapeutics announced signing a non-binding Letter of Intent, or LOI, for acquisition of its first Interventional Psychiatry Clinics in Florida. These clinics are seen as top performers and will form the Company’s foundation for growth in Florida. The clinics to be acquired are revenue generating and EBITDA positive, thus the acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to both revenue and EBITDA for HOPE and NRx.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on NRXP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.