NRx Pharmaceuticals: New Data Demonstrates No Impact Of NRX-101 On Gut Or Vaginal Flora

(RTTNews) - NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP) reported new data that demonstrate that in a rodent model NRX-101 shows no measurable damage to either intestinal or vaginal flora, compared to the significant negative effect caused by drugs such as ciprofloxacin. NRX-101 previously showed potent activity against resistant urinary pathogens and has been shown to be fully excreted, unmetabolized, in the urine.

"While we have primarily focused on NRX-101 as a drug to treat CNS disease, these new and highly provocative findings suggest that NRX-101 could find a home as a first line treatment for cUTI and pyelonephritis. Should the rodent model findings prove applicable to the people, the use of NRX-101 to treat cUTI without increasing the risk of C. diff infection could have multibillion dollar potential," said Stephen Willard, CEO of NRx pharmaceuticals.

