News & Insights

Markets
NRXP

NRx Pharmaceuticals: New Data Demonstrates No Impact Of NRX-101 On Gut Or Vaginal Flora

April 17, 2024 — 09:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP) reported new data that demonstrate that in a rodent model NRX-101 shows no measurable damage to either intestinal or vaginal flora, compared to the significant negative effect caused by drugs such as ciprofloxacin. NRX-101 previously showed potent activity against resistant urinary pathogens and has been shown to be fully excreted, unmetabolized, in the urine.

"While we have primarily focused on NRX-101 as a drug to treat CNS disease, these new and highly provocative findings suggest that NRX-101 could find a home as a first line treatment for cUTI and pyelonephritis. Should the rodent model findings prove applicable to the people, the use of NRX-101 to treat cUTI without increasing the risk of C. diff infection could have multibillion dollar potential," said Stephen Willard, CEO of NRx pharmaceuticals.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NRXP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.