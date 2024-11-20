NRX Pharmaceuticals Strengthens Leadership with New CFO Appointment

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
NRX Pharmaceuticals ( (NRXP) ) has issued an update.
NRx Pharmaceuticals has appointed Michael Abrams as the new Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Richard Narido, who will focus on acquisition opportunities for HOPE Therapeutics. Abrams, an industry veteran with extensive experience in biotechnology and investment banking, aims to help NRx transition from a pre-revenue entity to a profitable biotechnology company. This move marks a significant step in NRx’s strategy to leverage Abrams’ expertise in financial operations and capital raising to strengthen its position in the market.
