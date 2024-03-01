News & Insights

NRx Pharmaceuticals Receives Approx. $1.0 Mln From Existing Investor - Quick Facts

March 01, 2024 — 08:41 am EST

(RTTNews) - NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP) has entered into a definitive purchase agreement with an accredited investor to purchase approximately 2.7 million shares of unregistered common stock at $0.38 per share, along with an equal number warrants to purchase common stock at $0.40 per share; the term on these warrants is five years.

"In the coming months, we expect to receive data from two important clinical trials, one in Suicidal Bipolar Depression and one in Chronic Pain, as well as advance our HTX-100 program in Suicidal Depression with the launch of Hope Therapeutics," said Stephen Willard, CEO of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

