NRx Pharmaceuticals names Michael Abrams as CFO

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRXP) announced it has appointed Michael Abrams as its permanent CFO. Abrams succeeds Interim-CFO Richard Narido, who will continue to support the company’s financial function and other projects. Michael Abrams is a senior finance professional with almost three decades of experience as an executive officer, investment banker, director and senior advisor, which includes serving as the CFO of Arch Therapeutics, RiseIT Solutions, and FitLife Brands.

