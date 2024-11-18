NRx Pharmaceuticals Names Michael Abrams CFO

(RTTNews) - Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP) Monday said it has appointed Michael Abrams as its permanent Chief Financial Officer.

Abrams succeeds Interim-CFO Richard Narido, who will continue to support the company's financial function and other projects.

"We are delighted to welcome Mike to the NRx team. Mike's combination of public company CFO experience in the biotechnology sector, together with investment banking expertise is ideally suited to NRx's needs as we aim to become a revenue generating, profitable biotechnology company," said Dr. Jonathan Javitt, Chairman, CEO and Chief Scientist of NRx Pharmaceuticals.

Michael Abrams is a senior finance professional with almost three decades of experience as an executive officer, investment banker, director and senior advisor, which includes serving as the Chief Financial Officer of Arch Therapeutics, RiseIT Solutions. and FitLife Brands.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.