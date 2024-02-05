News & Insights

Markets
NRXP

NRx Pharmaceuticals Incorporates HOPE Therapeutics; To Be Listed

February 05, 2024 — 07:40 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP) Monday announced incorporation of HOPE Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing NRX-100 to treat patients with suicidal depression.

HOPE Therapeutics will initially be owned by NRx and its current shareholders, who will receive their shares in the form of a dividend with an accompanying royalty coupon tied to future sales of NRX-100, which will be re-designated HTX-100.

"Incorporating HOPE Therapeutics is another important step in building value for NRx shareholders. As previously disclosed, this initiative allows HTX-100 to be valued on its own merits and to focus on commercialization together with the future addition of digital therapeutics, a series of activities quite different from the drug development activities of NRx. As such, HOPE offers shareholders a very different investment profile, one that has already attracted a $30 million investment commitment upon HOPE's planned public listing," said Jonathan Javitt, Founder, Chairman and Chief Scientist of NRx Pharmaceuticals.

NRx plans to submit a new drug application for NRX-100 in the first half of this year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NRXP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.