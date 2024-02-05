NRx Pharmaceuticals Incorporates HOPE Therapeutics; To Be Listed

(RTTNews) - NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP) Monday announced incorporation of HOPE Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing NRX-100 to treat patients with suicidal depression.

HOPE Therapeutics will initially be owned by NRx and its current shareholders, who will receive their shares in the form of a dividend with an accompanying royalty coupon tied to future sales of NRX-100, which will be re-designated HTX-100.

"Incorporating HOPE Therapeutics is another important step in building value for NRx shareholders. As previously disclosed, this initiative allows HTX-100 to be valued on its own merits and to focus on commercialization together with the future addition of digital therapeutics, a series of activities quite different from the drug development activities of NRx. As such, HOPE offers shareholders a very different investment profile, one that has already attracted a $30 million investment commitment upon HOPE's planned public listing," said Jonathan Javitt, Founder, Chairman and Chief Scientist of NRx Pharmaceuticals.

NRx plans to submit a new drug application for NRX-100 in the first half of this year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.