NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP) closed the latest trading day at $3.04, indicating a +0.66% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.88% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.05%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 40.21% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Medical sector with its loss of 6.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.57%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 73.91% lower. NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, positioning it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NRXP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Top 5 Dividend Stocks for Your Retirement

Zacks targets 5 well-established companies with solid fundamentals and a history of raising dividends. More importantly, they have the resources and will to likely pay them in the future.

Click now for a Special Report packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you simply won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.