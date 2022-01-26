NRx Pharmaceuticals Gets First Safety Report For Its Covid-19 Drug From A Southwestern Hospital

(RTTNews) - NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRXP) Wednesday said it received a first safety report for its investigational Covid-19 drug ZYESAMI from a Southwestern hospital.

The safety data showed that 16 out of 19 (84%) patients with COVID-19 respiratory failure, who were treated with ZYESAMI by Dec 31, 2021 have survived, and no Serious Adverse Events (SAEs) were reported.

The patients were treated under the Federal Right to Try Law.

These data were included the Emergency Use Authorization application to the FDA for the treatment of patients with critical COVID-19, NRx said.

NIH-sponsored Phase 3 ACTIV-3b (TESICO) study of ZYESAMI is currently going on.

