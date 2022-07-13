NRx Pharmaceuticals Appoints Stephen Willard As CEO

(RTTNews) - NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Stephen Willard, as its Chief Executive Officer.

The company's interim CEO, Robert Besthof, would return to his roles as Head of Operations and Chief Commercial Officer.

Most recently, Willard served as CEO of Cellphire Therapeutics, where he shepherded the company's human platelet platform through key clinical trials. Prior to Cellphire, he served as CEO of publicly Flamel Technologies now known as Avadel Pharmaceuticals. Willard is currently serving a six-year term from 2018-2024 as a presidential appointee to the National Science Board.

Willard joins NRX Pharmaceuticals amidst the company aiming to complete, in the coming year, the FDA registration trials for NRX-101. NRX-101 is an oral NMDA investigational medicine focused on bipolar depression in patients with acute and sub-acute suicidality.

NRx Pharmaceuticals has been searching for a new CEO since March 2022, when Dr. Jonathan Javitt who founded and has led the company since its inception as NeuroRx in 2015 announced retirement.

Shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals are currently trading in pre-market at $0.5885, up $0.02 or 3.98 percent from the previous close.

