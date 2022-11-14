Markets
NRx Pharma To Transfer Aviptadil Development Program Assets To Relief Therapeutics

November 14, 2022 — 01:30 am EST

(RTTNews) - Relief Therapeutics Holding SA and NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP) said they have entered into definitive settlement agreements to resolve pending litigation. Under the settlement, NRx Pharmaceuticals will transfer to Relief all of the assets that it previously used in its aviptadil development program. Relief will have the exclusive right to develop and commercialize an aviptadil product. Relief has agreed to use commercially reasonable efforts to continue the existing right to Try Program for aviptadil in the U.S. for at least 2 years.

Relief will pay NRx Pharma milestone payments if it can successfully obtain commercial approval of an aviptadil product. Relief will pay NRx Pharmaceuticals royalties based on a percentage of future sales of an aviptadil product, up to a maximum of $30 million in the aggregate.

RTTNews
