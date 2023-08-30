News & Insights

NRXP

NRx Pharma Submits IND Application For NRX-101 To Treat Chronic Pain - Quick Facts

August 30, 2023 — 07:02 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP) announced submission of an Investigational New Drug application to the FDA for the use of NRX-101 to treat Chronic Pain. The company noted that its IND builds on previously-published, preliminary evidence of efficacy.

Jonathan Javitt, Chief Scientist of NRx Pharmaceuticals, said: "Based on the preliminary evidence of efficacy already demonstrated for the use of D-cycloserine in Chronic Pain, we plan to seek Fast Track Designation, Priority Review, and Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the use of NRX-101 to treat Chronic Pain. We have already completed the critical manufacturing components required by FDA in connection with our bipolar depression program and have sufficient quantities of our investigational drug on hand to launch registrational studies in 2024."

NRX-101, a combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone, has been granted Fast Track Designation, Breakthrough Therapy Designation, a Special Protocol Agreement, and a Biomarker Letter of Support from the FDA for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression or S-TRBD.

