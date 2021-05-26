NRx Pharma Signs Deal To Develop COVID-19 Drugs, Vaccines In Central Europe, Caucasus Region

(RTTNews) - Clinical-stage pharmaceutical company NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (NRXP) announced on Wednesday, through its Georgia subsidiary, that it signed a master services agreement to conduct Phase 3 clinical trials of COVID-19 drugs and vaccines in the Central Europe and the Caucasus Region. The agreement was signed with Longview, Washington-based Cromos Pharma, LLC.

The company said that the Central European region had a population of over 500 million, most of whom do not have access to modern and effective COVID-19 drugs and treatment. The phase 3 clinical trials are all set to begin from June 2.

As per the agreement, Cromos will help NRx Pharma in the development of ZYESAMI or Aviptadil acetate, used for COVID-19 home treatment, thus bringing down the rate of hospitalization and death. Cromos will also supply safety monitoring and pharmacovigilance for the emergency use of intravenous ZYESAMI in critically-ill patients, after securing approval from the Health Ministry.

A U.S Government-funded regional research laboratory The Senator Richard Lugar Research Institute is also a part of this initiative.

Commenting on the agreement, Jonathan Javitt, CEO and Chairman of the Board, NRx Pharma, said, "We aim to complete our inhaled drug trial by September 2021 and to seek emergency use authorization for inhaled ZYESAMI from regional regulators."

