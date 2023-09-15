News & Insights

Markets
NRXP

NRx Pharma Signs Data Sharing Agreement Related To Patients With Suicidal Bipolar Depression

September 15, 2023 — 07:58 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP) Friday said it has signed a data sharing agreement with the study leadership of a clinical trial of patients hospitalized for Acute Suicidality and Depression in 7 French Government Hospitals.

In this trial, 156 patients were randomized to receive either intravenous racemic ketamine or placebo. The trial had reached its primary endpoint of statistically significant reduction in suicidal ideation and depression. Now, NRx will be able to submit the study results to the FDA as the regulator had requested randomized, placebo-controlled data in support of intravenous ketamine for acute suicidality in the inpatient setting early this year.

NRx said it plans to meet with the FDA in the coming months to discuss a regulatory path for the use of ketamine to treat patients with Bipolar Depression and Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NRXP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.