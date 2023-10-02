News & Insights

Markets
NRXP

NRx Pharma Says FDA Grants Permission To Proceed On IND For NRX-101 To Treat Chronic Pain

October 02, 2023 — 07:10 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP) announced Monday that FDA has given the company clearance to proceed with human trials to treat Chronic Pain under the Investigational New Drug (IND) application filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the use of NRX-101.

The IND application leverages pioneering research on the use of D-cycloserine (a key ingredient of NRX-101) in the treatment of chronic pain and the recent licensure by NRx of a US Patent for the use of D-cycloserine in the treatment of pain.

The company said it is looking forward to initiate commercial development of NRX-101 to treat chronic pain. It also plans to seek Fast Track Designation, Priority Review, and Breakthrough Therapy Designation for this critical indication.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NRXP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.