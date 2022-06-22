NRx Pharma Says Class Action Suit Against Company Dismissed

(RTTNews) - NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) said Wednesday that on June 13, 2022, the plaintiffs in the securities class action lawsuit captioned "Dal Bosco v. NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. et al." filed a notice in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware voluntarily dismissing the action against NRx Pharma and its former officers. The dismissal was made without prejudice.

The company said it continues to focus on the development of NRX-101. It will further evaluate the opportunities for ZYESAMI once it receives the full data from the ACTIV-3b / TESICO NIH Study.

