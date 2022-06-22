Markets
NRXP

NRx Pharma Says Class Action Suit Against Company Dismissed

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) said Wednesday that on June 13, 2022, the plaintiffs in the securities class action lawsuit captioned "Dal Bosco v. NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. et al." filed a notice in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware voluntarily dismissing the action against NRx Pharma and its former officers. The dismissal was made without prejudice.

The company said it continues to focus on the development of NRX-101. It will further evaluate the opportunities for ZYESAMI once it receives the full data from the ACTIV-3b / TESICO NIH Study.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NRXP

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular