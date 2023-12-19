News & Insights

NRx Pharma Gains Rights To Data From Columbia University Supporting Use Of IV Ketamine

December 19, 2023 — 08:55 am EST

(RTTNews) - NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP) has signed a License Data and Technical Information Agreement with Columbia University for rights to data from a randomized, active-controlled trial of 80 patients hospitalized for Acute Suicidality in Depression. The company said the study represents the second well-controlled trial NRx has licensed supporting the use of IV Ketamine in suicidal depression. The company noted that the data mirror the results recently reported by a French consortium of hospitals who tested ketamine vs. placebo in acutely suicidal patients.

NRx Pharmaceuticals and its regulatory counsel believe the two trials meet the regulatory standard for a NDA filing in early 2024.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

